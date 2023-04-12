Close
Commissioner Inaugurates Wheat Procurement Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 01:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed opened the wheat procurement campaign by distributing gunny bags (bardana) among farmers here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, officers of the food department and revenue department were also present.

Expressing satisfaction over arrangements, the commissioner said that transparent distribution of bardana, organized wheat procurement, easy method of payment, provision of facilities for farmers at procurement centers were the part of the government policy.

She directed the staff concerned to redress any complaint of farmers without delay.

Earlier, Deputy Director Umar Sarwar said that 532,810 metric tons of wheat would be procured in four districts of the division for which 43 procurement centers had been set up at various points to facilitate farmers.

He said that 110,000 metric tons of wheat would be procured in Faisalabad; 262,810 metric tons in district Jhang; 50,000 metric tons in district Chiniot and 110,000 metric tons in district Toba Tek Singh.

At least 11 procurement centers have been set up in district Faisalabad, 8 in TT Singh, 18 in Jhangand six in district Chiniot had been established.

