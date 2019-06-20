UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inland Revenue Meets Mobile-phone Association Members

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Commissioner Inland Revenue Muhammad Taqi Qureshi met the representatives of mobile-phone association here on Thursday and urged them to enroll themselves with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for paying due taxes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Inland Revenue Muhammad Taqi Qureshi met the representatives of mobile-phone association here on Thursday and urged them to enroll themselves with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for paying due taxes.

The association members briefed the FBR official about their concerns and presented their suggestions.

The FBR official asked the association members to avail the tax amnesty scheme till June 30, adding that the government had collected complete data about different sectors and strict action would be initiated against those not paying due taxes after passage of the deadline.

