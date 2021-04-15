UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inquires After Health Of Police Officials

Thu 15th April 2021

Commissioner Rawalpindi Gulzar Hussain Shah on Thursday visited District Headquarter Hospital(DHQ) to inquire about the health of police officials who were injured in an attack by an extremist religious organization on April 13

He along with City Police Officer Ahsan Abass and others officials interacted with the injured being treated at the hospital and prayed for their early recovery and expressed good wishes for him.

Lauding valuable services of Pakistan security forces including police tackling the menace of extremism and maintaining the country's law and order, he said their sacrifices wouldnot go waste.

"There is great respect for our brave great heroes, who always rendered sacrifices in line with the duty, adding nobody would be allowed to take the law into own hands," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

