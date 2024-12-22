Open Menu

Commissioner Inspected Security Arrangements Of GKB Jalsa.

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Commissioner Larkana Ghulam Mustafa Phal, along with Larkana Deputy Commissioner Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, arrived in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto to review the arrangements made in connection with the preparations for the 17th anniversary of the former Prime Minister martyred Benazir Bhutto on December 27.

During the visit,Commissioner strictly instructed the officials of various departments of the district, including Public Health, DHO, Sepco, Buildings and Roads to complete the preparations by 24 December 2024.

On this occasion, Commissioner Larkana asked the officials to ensure the supply of clean drinking water inside and outside the graveyard so that clean drinking water can be provided to million of people from all corners of the country.

While the officials of the Roads Department were instructed to improve the roads wherever work is needed, it should be completed on time. Sanitation arrangements should be improved on the roads coming from Neo dero, Ratodero, Bangaldero to Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto and the shrine of martyrs.

He also visited and reviewed the parking areas for better parking of vehicles for the participants in Varsi so that the visitors can easily reach the parking area and there is no problem in the traffic system.

The commissioner instructed the officials of the Larkana Buildings Department to improve the lighting system and to provide complete facilities in the washrooms so that the guests participating in the anniversary do not face any kind of inconvenience.

