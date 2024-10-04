Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Anti-dengue Teams' Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the performance of anti-dengue teams, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the performance of anti-dengue teams, here on Friday.

During the visit, he checked the attendance of outdoor team members conducting surveillance at nurseries on University Road and reviewed their activities.

The Commissioner instructed the anti-dengue teams to perform their duties diligently, emphasizing the ongoing threat of dengue and the need to remain alert 24/7.

He called for enhanced surveillance of hotspot areas and warned that any increase in dengue cases in Sargodha would result in action against those responsible.

It was reported that 630 anti-dengue teams are operational across the district, including 134 outdoor and 496 indoor teams. Continuous monitoring was being carried out at 2,742 hotspots throughout the district.

The CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam and Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Road Alert Sargodha

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match ag ..

Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts ..

7 seconds ago
 Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach ..

Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski

3 minutes ago
 Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution

Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution

3 minutes ago
 US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 job ..

US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt

3 minutes ago
 Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 Wo ..

Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores

3 minutes ago
 PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, eco ..

PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation

9 minutes ago
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment fo ..

Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit

19 minutes ago
 Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pak ..

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting

29 minutes ago
 Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricke ..

Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes

35 minutes ago
 Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh K ..

Actor admits  leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan

39 minutes ago
 Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving ..

Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan