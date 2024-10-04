Commissioner inspects anti-dengue teams' performance

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the performance of anti-dengue teams, here on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the performance of anti-dengue teams, here on Friday.

During the visit, he checked the attendance of outdoor team members conducting surveillance at nurseries on University Road and reviewed their activities.

The Commissioner instructed the anti-dengue teams to perform their duties diligently, emphasizing the ongoing threat of dengue and the need to remain alert 24/7.

He called for enhanced surveillance of hotspot areas and warned that any increase in dengue cases in Sargodha would result in action against those responsible.

It was reported that 630 anti-dengue teams are operational across the district, including 134 outdoor and 496 indoor teams. Continuous monitoring was being carried out at 2,742 hotspots throughout the district.

The CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam and Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.