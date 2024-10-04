Commissioner Inspects Anti-dengue Teams' Performance
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the performance of anti-dengue teams, here on Friday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection to evaluate the performance of anti-dengue teams, here on Friday.
During the visit, he checked the attendance of outdoor team members conducting surveillance at nurseries on University Road and reviewed their activities.
The Commissioner instructed the anti-dengue teams to perform their duties diligently, emphasizing the ongoing threat of dengue and the need to remain alert 24/7.
He called for enhanced surveillance of hotspot areas and warned that any increase in dengue cases in Sargodha would result in action against those responsible.
It was reported that 630 anti-dengue teams are operational across the district, including 134 outdoor and 496 indoor teams. Continuous monitoring was being carried out at 2,742 hotspots throughout the district.
The CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam and Assistant Commissioner Amna Ehsan Tarar accompanied the Commissioner during the inspection.
Recent Stories
Ben Stokes’ participation in first Test match against Pakistan hangs in doubts ..
Tennis world number one Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski
Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution
US hiring soars past expectations with 254,000 jobs added: govt
Cricket: South Africa v West Indies Women's T20 World Cup scores
PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting
Faheem Ashraf to lead Pakistan in Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
Actor admits leaking phone number of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan
Indian woman dies of heart attack after receiving fake call of her daughter’s ..
UAE ambassador calls on Sindh CM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two crush plants sealed for creating pollution3 minutes ago
-
PM calls APC to discuss country’s political, economic situation9 minutes ago
-
PTI doesn't believe in political struggle: Azma Bukhari18 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in road accident18 minutes ago
-
Govt issues notification of army’s deployment for security of SCO Summit19 minutes ago
-
Two youth killed, as many injured in accident28 minutes ago
-
Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar to Visit Pakistan for SCO Meeting29 minutes ago
-
PPP will actively participate in Gaza Million March: Khuhro38 minutes ago
-
Australian HC meets Nawaz, discusses cooperation in various sectors38 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans pillion riding for two days to ensure public safety48 minutes ago
-
KU seminar provides invaluable insights into modern career development strategies58 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM praises Pakistan Armed Forces' role in regional peace, stability58 minutes ago