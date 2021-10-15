Commissioner inspects arrangements for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon Friday visited different areas of city and reviewed the arrangements for Eid milad-un-Nabi related programs, lighting arrangements and procession routes.

Commissioner also visited various mosques and Imam bargahs. He appealed the scholars and religious leaders to maintain brotherhood and harmony during the events.

He also inspected the road repairs, sanitation arrangements and installation of street lights on the routes of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions in districts Central and Malir.

Deputy Commissioner Talha Saleem and Municipal Commissioner Khalid Riaz briefed the Commissioner during his visit to district Central while Additional Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abidin Mirani and Administrator Riaz Khatri briefed the Commissioner during his visit to district Malir.

Commissioner was accompanied by senior officers of Police, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and local government officers.

Commissioner Iqbal Memon said Eid Milad-un-Nabi would be observed with utmost devotion and respect. All deputy commissioners have been instructed to provide best facilities.

He said security agencies were on alert and special security arrangements have been made for Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.