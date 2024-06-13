Commissioner Inspects Arrangements In Niamoana Cattle Market
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed on Thursday visited Niamoana
cattle market and inspected the facilities.
She talked with buyers of animals and inquired about any fee charged from them.
She checked the availability of drinking water, waiting areas, parking system,
cleanliness arrangements and security system.
She also visited separate sheds of small and big animals besides availability
of rescue teams.
She cleared that no fee was being charged from sellers and buyers of sacrificial
animals at all sales points in the division, adding that no tolerance would be shown
in this regard.
Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting at her office, she expressed displeasure
over the poor quality of construction of road from Satiana Road to Malkhanwala.
She also took notice of broken manholes on roads and admonished Water
and Sanitation Authorities.
