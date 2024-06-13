Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Arrangements In Niamoana Cattle Market

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Commissioner Faisalabad Silwat Saeed on Thursday visited Niamoana

cattle market and inspected the facilities.

She talked with buyers of animals and inquired about any fee charged from them.

She checked the availability of drinking water, waiting areas, parking system,

cleanliness arrangements and security system.

She also visited separate sheds of small and big animals besides availability

of rescue teams.

She cleared that no fee was being charged from sellers and buyers of sacrificial

animals at all sales points in the division, adding that no tolerance would be shown

in this regard.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting at her office, she expressed displeasure

over the poor quality of construction of road from Satiana Road to Malkhanwala.

She also took notice of broken manholes on roads and admonished Water

and Sanitation Authorities.

