UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Availability Of Subsidised Items At Utility Stores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner inspects availability of subsidised items at utility stores

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Utility Store outlet in Ichhra and carried out inspection of various food items besides checking availability of various edible items.

He also checked availability of subsidies ghee, sugar and flour, etc.

and directed the store management for provision of all essential commodities on time and to maintain the cleanliness condition as well.

The commissioner also inspected the rate list at the counter and prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other edibles in the store.

He issued instructions to all district officers and price control magistrates to stay in the field and monitor the prices of edibles. He also ordered action against profiteering and overcharging.

Related Topics

Lahore Visit Price All Flour

Recent Stories

e-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion ..

E-Pay Punjab achieves another landmark: 80 billion+ Collected through 15 million ..

12 minutes ago
 Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Chee ..

Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Cheema on taking over the ministry ..

14 minutes ago
 US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

US congresswoman Ilhan Omar calls on Imran Khan

31 minutes ago
 LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

LCCI demands hassle-free shopping in city markets.

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

PM Shehbaz to meet President Alvi: sources

2 hours ago
 Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.