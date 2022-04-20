Commissioner inspects availability of subsidised items at utility stores

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Utility Store outlet in Ichhra and carried out inspection of various food items besides checking availability of various edible items.

He also checked availability of subsidies ghee, sugar and flour, etc.

and directed the store management for provision of all essential commodities on time and to maintain the cleanliness condition as well.

The commissioner also inspected the rate list at the counter and prices of flour, sugar, ghee and other edibles in the store.

He issued instructions to all district officers and price control magistrates to stay in the field and monitor the prices of edibles. He also ordered action against profiteering and overcharging.