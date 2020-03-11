Commissioner inspects city to check drainage of rainy water

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq visited different areas of city following rain to check drainage of rain water

He directed officers of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to depute officials in different areas with machinery so that masses should not feel any inconvenience due to rainy water.

He ordered immediate drainage of water. According to official sources, the Commissioner observed that he himself would monitor the drainage issues. Similarly, he also directed Multan WasteManagement Company to improve performance within availableresources.