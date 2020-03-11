UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inspects City To Check Drainage Of Rainy Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:17 PM

Commissioner inspects city to check drainage of rainy water

Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq visited different areas of city following rain to check drainage of rain water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Shan ul Haq visited different areas of city following rain to check drainage of rain water.

He directed officers of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) to depute officials in different areas with machinery so that masses should not feel any inconvenience due to rainy water.

He ordered immediate drainage of water. According to official sources, the Commissioner observed that he himself would monitor the drainage issues. Similarly, he also directed Multan WasteManagement Company to improve performance within availableresources.

Related Topics

Multan Water Company

Recent Stories

Entire nation pays tribute to Wing Commander Noman ..

16 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified ..

20 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Launches Infrastructure Fund With Vo ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Says Cabinet, Central Bank ..

20 minutes ago

School Heads Association meeting held in Sargodha

10 minutes ago

Sports festivals in merged area to start in tribal ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.