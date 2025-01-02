Commissioner Inspects 'Clean Punjab' Activities At Khairpur Tamewali
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner Nadir Chatha visited Khairpur Tamiwali to inspect the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab programme.
He reviewed the machinery of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the dump site. He said that all resources should be utilised to make urban and rural areas clean, green, and vibrant in accordance with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. He instructed the waste management company to activate operations at the tehsil level promptly.
CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed that a staff of 204 individuals, along with 29 loader rickshaws, 7 tractor trolleys, 4 front loader tractors, 5 dumper trucks, and other machinery have been allocated for cleaning operations in Khairpur Tamiwali. The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Khairpur Tamiwali to enhance tree planting and cleanliness efforts in the tehsil.
Recent Stories
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary
Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network
UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inspects 'Clean Punjab' activities at Khairpur Tamewali2 minutes ago
-
Brother shoots sister dead in Zhob2 minutes ago
-
MNA welcomes court decision in bail case of abuse suspect2 minutes ago
-
NA body on HR meets2 minutes ago
-
Hardware and Software Exhibition held at SZABIST University Larkana Campus12 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDAC chairs meeting on city road extension12 minutes ago
-
Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary18 minutes ago
-
Mayor condemns violence against local government representatives22 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 21 law breakers22 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,103 injured in Punjab road accidents22 minutes ago
-
WCLA organised several guided tours in 2024 to promote tourism22 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 168 properties22 minutes ago