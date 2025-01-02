Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects 'Clean Punjab' Activities At Khairpur Tamewali

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inspects 'Clean Punjab' activities at Khairpur Tamewali

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Bahawalpur Divisional Commissioner Nadir Chatha visited Khairpur Tamiwali to inspect the ongoing activities under the Clean Punjab programme.

He reviewed the machinery of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company and the dump site. He said that all resources should be utilised to make urban and rural areas clean, green, and vibrant in accordance with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab. He instructed the waste management company to activate operations at the tehsil level promptly.

CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar briefed that a staff of 204 individuals, along with 29 loader rickshaws, 7 tractor trolleys, 4 front loader tractors, 5 dumper trucks, and other machinery have been allocated for cleaning operations in Khairpur Tamiwali. The Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division instructed the Assistant Commissioner of Khairpur Tamiwali to enhance tree planting and cleanliness efforts in the tehsil.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Company Bahawalpur Khairpur SITE All

Recent Stories

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interferen ..

Sentence given to Khalid Khurshid shows interference in courts: Faisal Chaudhary

18 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter net ..

Emirates SkyCargo adds Copenhagen to freighter network

42 minutes ago
 UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, co ..

UAE condemns attacks in New Orleans, Las Vegas, conveys condolences to US Govern ..

57 minutes ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

2 hours ago
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

3 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

5 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

5 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan