Commissioner inspects Clean Punjab program activities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has stated that the Clean Punjab Program is the flagship initiative of the Punjab government and all resources will be utilized to ensure its success.

She expressed these views during a visit to assess cleanliness in urban and rural areas of Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur following the outsourcing of solid waste management services under the Clean Punjab Program. She visited urban and rural areas, the dumping site, and the weigh-bridge to review cleanliness operations. The commissioner also gathered information about the ongoing cleanliness efforts and the challenges faced in the Union Council Adda Asrani of Khairpur Tamewali. She instructed the assistant commissioners to activate village committees and enhance the effectiveness of cleanliness monitoring.

The commissioner visited the dumping site in Khairpur Tamewali and reviewed the process of dumping waste. She directed that waste be dumped in accordance with environmental requirements. She inspected the digital monitoring mechanism for the waste load of operational vehicles and the weighing procedure. She emphasized that the weight of the vehicles and their digital reports should be thoroughly recorded.

Earlier, the CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar briefed her on the modern machinery being provided after the outsourcing in Tehsil Khairpur and Tehsil Hasilpur, its digital monitoring, the supply of new containers, workforce, staff digital attendance, and the activation of the helpline 1139.