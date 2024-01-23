Commissioner inspects cleanliness arrangements in Raja Bazaar area

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited Raja Bazaar area and inspected the cleanliness arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Tuesday visited Raja Bazaar area and inspected the cleanliness arrangements.

Managing Director (MD) Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company (RSWMC) Rana Safdar, CEO Municipal Corporation and officers of other departments concerned were present.

The Commissioner directed the officers to utilize all available resources to ensure cleanliness which should be top priority of the administration.The quality of cleanliness should be further improved, he ordered adding, all the roads of the Raja Bazaar should be mechanically cleaned and washed.

The manholes in Raja Bazaar area should also be covered, he instructed the CEO Municipal Corporation.

The number of garbage bins should be increased in Raja Bazaar area, Liaquat Ali Chatta said and directed that Raja Bazaar should be cleaned on daily basis so that the traders and citizens could be provided a clean environment.

The officers concerned should conduct field visits regularly to review the ongoing projects of public interest to ensure the provision of quality facilities and clean environment to the citizens, he added. The citizens should put the garbage in the dustbins and help the solid waste management company to make the city neat and clean, he said.