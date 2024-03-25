Commissioner Inspects Cleanliness Drive
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday visited
various villages including Chak No. 39-SB, 88-SB and 100-SB and
reviewed the implementation of Clean Punjab Campaign.
The officials of departments concerned briefed the Commissioner
about the activities being carried out under the Clean Punjab Campaign.
He also met the members of committees established to monitor
cleanliness matters in villages and stressed the need for redressal
of complaints, complete removing garbage heaps, elimination of
encroachments, and ensuring the proper disposal of waste including
grass and weeds from graveyards.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Union Council Secretary
of Chak 88-SB, the Commissioner snubbed him and directed his to improve
his performance.
He further said that attention was now being paying to rural areas
along with urban areas for sanitation and cleanliness.
The commissioner said: "Various villages of Sargodha are being designated
as model villages and instructions have been issued to the departments
concerned to start beautification work.
Orders were also issued to expedite work on cleanliness, sewage, electricity,
and street repairs in rural areas.
The ADCG, Director Local Government, and AC concerned were also present
on the occasion.
