Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Cleanliness Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner inspects cleanliness drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Monday visited

various villages including Chak No. 39-SB, 88-SB and 100-SB and

reviewed the implementation of Clean Punjab Campaign.

The officials of departments concerned briefed the Commissioner

about the activities being carried out under the Clean Punjab Campaign.

He also met the members of committees established to monitor

cleanliness matters in villages and stressed the need for redressal

of complaints, complete removing garbage heaps, elimination of

encroachments, and ensuring the proper disposal of waste including

grass and weeds from graveyards.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of Union Council Secretary

of Chak 88-SB, the Commissioner snubbed him and directed his to improve

his performance.

He further said that attention was now being paying to rural areas

along with urban areas for sanitation and cleanliness.

The commissioner said: "Various villages of Sargodha are being designated

as model villages and instructions have been issued to the departments

concerned to start beautification work.

Orders were also issued to expedite work on cleanliness, sewage, electricity,

and street repairs in rural areas.

The ADCG, Director Local Government, and AC concerned were also present

on the occasion.

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Sargodha From Government

Recent Stories

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 minutes ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

12 minutes ago
 Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attir ..

Three suspects of attack on woman for Arabic attire secure bail

18 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

2 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

3 hours ago
Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024

1 day ago
 Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Da ..

Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan