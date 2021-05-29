UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inspects Cleanliness Situation In Chichawatni

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:08 PM

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Nadir Chatha Saturday visited various parts of the city here to inspect the cleanliness situation, under Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar's initiative 'Khidmat Aap Ki Dahleez Per' (Civic services at your doorsteps).

During the visit, he reviewed the cleaning process and directed the staff to ensure complete cleanliness in the designated areas as per schedule. He said clean environment was the right of every citizen and the administration was bound to use all resources to clean all cities and towns.

During the visit, he reviewed the cleaning process and directed the staff to ensure complete cleanliness in the designated areas as per schedule. He said clean environment was the right of every citizen and the administration was bound to use all resources to clean all cities and towns.

The people should not have to visit government offices for finding solution to their problems, and the government machinery should go to their doorsteps to serve them, he added.

He paid a detailed visit to High Street, Karbala Road, City Road and Fareed Town during which he also interacted with citizens and listened to their grievances.

He promised that the Metropolitan Corporation would continue to serve people, utilising all its resources. He also urged citizens to take full part in the success of the Chief Minister's program.

