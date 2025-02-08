Commissioner Inspects Construction At South Punjab Secretariat
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan visited the under-construction South Punjab Secretariat to assess the progress of the project here on Saturday.
During his visit, officials briefed the commissioner on the ongoing development work. Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan stated that the South Punjab Secretariat will house the full administrative offices of eight key government departments ensuring better coordination and improved service delivery. A department office has already been completed and remaining sections of the complex are nearing completion.
He highlighted that the establishment of the secretariat marks a significant step towards administrative allowing the people of South Punjab to access government services more efficiently. The modern secretariat will serve as the nerve center for governance in the region and all essential departments under one roof.
The commissioner assured that all administrative secretaries currently based in Multan will be relocated to the new building once it is completed.
