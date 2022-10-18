UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Construction Work Of UAE&ET Sambrial

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner inspects construction work of UAE&ET Sambrial

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Gujranwala Ghulam Farid said on Tuesday inspected the construction work of academic and admin blocks of the University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies (UAE&ET) in Sambrial.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that timely completion of project would promote industrial development in the Golden Triangle comprises Gujranwala, Sialkot and Gujarat.

He said the buildings of three academic blocks of the university would consist of seven floor.

The Commissioner said that admin block, library, cafeteria, girls and boys hostel, PhD hostel, residences, 6km long four walls and 3.5 km roads were also part of the project.

He said that all resources would be utilized for timely completion of the University of Applied Engineering & Emerging Technologies.

He said that a demand notice had been sent for shifting of Gepco poles.

He said that issues pertaining to irrigation, environment and other departments would be resolved immediately and requests would be made to the Punjab government for the required funds.

Earlier, the project director gave a briefing about the physical and financial progress of the project.

Later, Commissioner Gujranwala inspected the construction work on the under-construction admin block, hostel buildings under construction of high performance center project at Jinnah cricket Stadium on behalf of Punjab sports board.

He directed to speed up the pace of work to ensure the completion of project within the stipulated time.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi and District Sports Officer Iftikhar Gondal were also present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Sambrial Maheen Fatima, Deputy Director (DD) DevelopmentAbdul Rauf were also present on the occasion.

