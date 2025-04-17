Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Construction Work On Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic

Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, established under the health-friendly vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, have become a new hope in the public health sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, established under the health-friendly vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, have become a new hope in the public health sector.

Along with other basic health centres in the district, the construction of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in basic health unit 219 is also underway rapidly.

Commissioner Maryam Khan inspected the under-construction Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir was accompanied.

Reviewing the ongoing work, the commissioner checked the quality of construction materials and gave the task to the health and buildings department officials to complete the work within the deadline.

The commissioner said that citizens would be provided with dignified and quality health facilities in Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.

