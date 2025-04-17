Commissioner Inspects Construction Work On Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, established under the health-friendly vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, have become a new hope in the public health sector
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, established under the health-friendly vision of Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, have become a new hope in the public health sector.
Along with other basic health centres in the district, the construction of Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic in basic health unit 219 is also underway rapidly.
Commissioner Maryam Khan inspected the under-construction Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir was accompanied.
Reviewing the ongoing work, the commissioner checked the quality of construction materials and gave the task to the health and buildings department officials to complete the work within the deadline.
The commissioner said that citizens would be provided with dignified and quality health facilities in Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics.
Recent Stories
DoH partners with Gilead Sciences to propel healthcare innovation, cell therapy ..
NAWABSHAH recorded highest temperature 50 C , matching the record set in April 2 ..
Sri Lanka's women-run hotel breaks down barriers
35 Drug Act violation cases heard
Sharjah shares sustainable cultural model with World Book Capitals
AUS, Al Akhawayn University partner to advance Arabic scholarship
Sharjah showcases innovation drive at InnoEX 2025 in Hong Kong
DoH, STRAC ink partnership to strengthen health systems resilience, sustainabili ..
Dozens of Palestinians martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore district judiciary
Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic
Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss investment in mineral resources
More Stories From Pakistan
-
35 Drug Act violation cases heard3 minutes ago
-
Biometric case filing system launched in Lahore district judiciary5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects construction work on Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic5 minutes ago
-
Canadian delegation meets KP Governor to discuss investment in mineral resources5 minutes ago
-
Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road32 minutes ago
-
No compromise on implementation of law: ADG FDA56 minutes ago
-
Books by Hindko Academy win national awards56 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation visits COMSTECH37 minutes ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain forecast Friday, Saturday evenings: NEOC1 hour ago
-
Polling for NA 213 by-election ends1 hour ago
-
66 couples to marry under CM Maryam’s ‘Dhi Rani’ programme1 hour ago
-
1518 drug traffickers arrested1 hour ago