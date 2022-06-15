UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Constructional Work Of Squash Complex, Sports Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Commissioner inspects constructional work of squash complex, sports stadium

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Irshaad Ahmad on Wednesday inspected constructional work of squash complex and sports stadium here on Wednesday.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya briefed that the squash complex was being constructed with estimated cost of Rs 8.5 million while Rs 4.5 million were spent so far.

The Commissioner inspected the ongoing renovation work of the sports stadium and directed that no compromise be made on the construction work.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of cleanliness in the vicinity of the sports stadium and food street.He issued show cause notice to the District Sports Officer Sajidullah Khan and directed to redress all the issues within two weeks.

On the occasion, Divisional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq, Deputy director Technical Rana Shahid, ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan and Secretary Squash Association Malik Tariq Awan were also present.

