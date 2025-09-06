Commissioner Inspects Control Room To Ensure Foolproof Security For Milad Processions
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday visited the control room set up at Deputy Commissioner’s office to inspect arrangements and ensure foolproof security for processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
According to a spokesperson,he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner(DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, and both officials reviewed the security and administrative measures in detail.
DC Nadeem Nasir briefed the Divisional Commissioner about designated routes of Milad processions and monitoring system in place.
He said that live visuals from different locations were also displayed at the control room to enable real-time supervision of the Milad processions.
He assured that foolproof arrangements had been implemented to safeguard participants of the Milad processions.
He said that district administration was fully committed to ensure safety of the citizens under all circumstances and the control room was monitoring security arrangements round the clock.
Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar inspected the performance of surveillance cameras and directed control room officials to ensure uninterrupted monitoring.
He said that protection of citizens’ lives and property was top priority of the administration.
He issued special instructions to maintain peace and security during religious gatherings.
He also expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements made for Milad occasion.
