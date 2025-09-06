Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Control Room To Ensure Foolproof Security For Milad Processions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Commissioner inspects control room to ensure foolproof security for Milad processions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar on Saturday visited the control room set up at Deputy Commissioner’s office to inspect arrangements and ensure foolproof security for processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

According to a spokesperson,he was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner(DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, and both officials reviewed the security and administrative measures in detail.

DC Nadeem Nasir briefed the Divisional Commissioner about designated routes of Milad processions and monitoring system in place.

He said that live visuals from different locations were also displayed at the control room to enable real-time supervision of the Milad processions.

He assured that foolproof arrangements had been implemented to safeguard participants of the Milad processions.

He said that district administration was fully committed to ensure safety of the citizens under all circumstances and the control room was monitoring security arrangements round the clock.

Divisional Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar inspected the performance of surveillance cameras and directed control room officials to ensure uninterrupted monitoring.

He said that protection of citizens’ lives and property was top priority of the administration.

He issued special instructions to maintain peace and security during religious gatherings.

He also expressed satisfaction on the overall arrangements made for Milad occasion.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

9 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

18 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

18 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

18 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

18 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

18 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

18 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

18 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

18 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

18 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan