Commissioner Inspects Coronavirus Testing Lab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 08:59 PM
Commissioner Bannu Division, Aadil Saddiq Saturday inspected work on coronavirus diagnostic laboratory in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazi and concerned officials of health department.
They inspected the ongoing construction work and directed authorities to complete work within two days.
They said that all the necessary facilities would be provided to patients including testing of corona suspects within the district. They also urged people to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus and stop the pandemic from spreading.