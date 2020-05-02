Commissioner inspects coronavirus testing lab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Aadil Saddiq Saturday inspected work on coronavirus diagnostic laboratory in Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Zubair Niazi and concerned officials of health department.

They inspected the ongoing construction work and directed authorities to complete work within two days.

They said that all the necessary facilities would be provided to patients including testing of corona suspects within the district. They also urged people to adopt preventive measures against coronavirus and stop the pandemic from spreading.