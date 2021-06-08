UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inspects De-silting Campaign

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Commissioner inspects de-silting campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inspected the process of de-silting of sewerage channel on Jail Road.

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has started de-silting in connection with second week of the "Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par" program.

Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Shahid Javed and MD Jabbar Anwar Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Vice Chairman while reviewing the process of de-slitting, said that real results of the drive should be obtained by providing best service.

