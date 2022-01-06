Commissioner inspects demolition operation of Nasla Tower, visits site of demolished Tejori Heights

The demolition of Nasla Tower was underway on the orders of Supreme Court while the demolition of Tejori Heights had been completed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The demolition of Nasla Tower was underway on the orders of Supreme Court while the demolition of Tejori Heights had been completed.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday visited Nasla Tower and site of Tejori Heights and inspected the work, said a news release.

Assistant Commissioner Gulshan Iqbal Sattar Hakro briefed the Commissioner Karachi on the occasion of his visit to Tejori Heights.

The commissioner directed to take necessary steps to protect the plot of demolished Tejori Heights.

Assistant Commissioner Liaqatabad Sana Tariq and the caretaker engineer on Nasla Tower briefed the commissioner.

During his visit to Nasla Tower, the commissioner was informed that three machines were being used in the demolition work.

AC said as a precaution less machines were being used for demolition of upper floors and limited labor were being employed. It would be possible to use more machines in the parking lot on the fourth floor, so four to five machines would be used on the demolition of parking floor.

The Commissioner directed that all safety requirements be taken into consideration in the demolition operation and ensure that the work be completed as soon as possible.