Commissioner Inspects Door-to-door Waste Collection Operation In City
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday took a round of the city to inspect
door-to-door waste collection operations of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC)
and ordered officials to implement the plan flawlessly.
Door-to-door waste collection was a unique component of Suthra Punjab campaign launched
by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and its proper implementation would provide clean
surroundings and atmosphere to the citizens, the commissioner said.
Leading a team of officials, the commissioner walked to different parts of the city where he
checked the cleanliness and waste collection activity and also summoned MWMC officials to
the site with direction to personally supervise the operations.
Amir Kareem Khan also interviewed the citizens and asked them about the cleanliness
operations and presence of sanitary and supervisory staff.
He asked the MWMC officials to bring further improvement in performance and added that people
should feel and witness change in the wake of the initiatives taken by the government.
He said the CM’s revolutionary outsourcing plan for cleanliness had been successfully
enforced in fourteen tahsils of Multan division.
