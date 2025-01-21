Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Door-to-door Waste Collection Operation In City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Commissioner inspects door-to-door waste collection operation in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday took a round of the city to inspect

door-to-door waste collection operations of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC)

and ordered officials to implement the plan flawlessly.

Door-to-door waste collection was a unique component of Suthra Punjab campaign launched

by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and its proper implementation would provide clean

surroundings and atmosphere to the citizens, the commissioner said.

Leading a team of officials, the commissioner walked to different parts of the city where he

checked the cleanliness and waste collection activity and also summoned MWMC officials to

the site with direction to personally supervise the operations.

Amir Kareem Khan also interviewed the citizens and asked them about the cleanliness

operations and presence of sanitary and supervisory staff.

He asked the MWMC officials to bring further improvement in performance and added that people

should feel and witness change in the wake of the initiatives taken by the government.

He said the CM’s revolutionary outsourcing plan for cleanliness had been successfully

enforced in fourteen tahsils of Multan division.

Recent Stories

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educati ..

Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards

52 minutes ago
 Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying ..

Beirut Airport receives 23rd relief plane carrying 35 tonnes of medical supplies ..

1 hour ago
 Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes ..

Second International Orthopedic Congress concludes in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil ..

Rumours of relationship between Sania Mirza, Adil Sajan go viral on social media

2 hours ago
 “For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Karee ..

“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers

2 hours ago
 M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2 ..

M42 to lead strategic discussions at Arab Health 2025

2 hours ago
Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhaf ..

Arabian Horse Race to kick off tomorrow in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation ..

Egypt’s Civil Aviation Minister, UAE delegation discuss boosting cooperation

2 hours ago
 Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 ..

Fire at ski resort in Türkiye leaves 10 dead, 32 injured

3 hours ago
 ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

ADEK launches ‘Become a Teacher' initiative

3 hours ago
 Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 internat ..

Sharjah’s free zones attract over 1,600 international companies in 2024

3 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

TRENDS participates in Davos in Switzerland

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan