Commissioner inspects door-to-door waste collection operation in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday took a round of the city to inspect

door-to-door waste collection operations of the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC)

and ordered officials to implement the plan flawlessly.

Door-to-door waste collection was a unique component of Suthra Punjab campaign launched

by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and its proper implementation would provide clean

surroundings and atmosphere to the citizens, the commissioner said.

Leading a team of officials, the commissioner walked to different parts of the city where he

checked the cleanliness and waste collection activity and also summoned MWMC officials to

the site with direction to personally supervise the operations.

Amir Kareem Khan also interviewed the citizens and asked them about the cleanliness

operations and presence of sanitary and supervisory staff.

He asked the MWMC officials to bring further improvement in performance and added that people

should feel and witness change in the wake of the initiatives taken by the government.

He said the CM’s revolutionary outsourcing plan for cleanliness had been successfully

enforced in fourteen tahsils of Multan division.