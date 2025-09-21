Commissioner Inspects Embankment, Reviews Relief Efforts
September 21, 2025
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan on Sunday inspected the old flood embankment
and affected motorway area in Jalalpur Pirwala.
He declared the old flood embankment safe and strong after a technical team’s inspection.
He reviewed up-gradation and repair work at Noraja Bhutta dyke, where breach filling
was underway at four points with heavy machinery.
The commissioner directed early completion of work to stop Sutlej water from entering
the motorway’s ponding area.
Later, he visited relief camps, reviewed facilities for flood-hit people, and met the
affected families.
