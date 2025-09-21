Commissioner inspects embankment, reviews relief efforts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan on Sunday inspected the old flood embankment

and affected motorway area in Jalalpur Pirwala.

He declared the old flood embankment safe and strong after a technical team’s inspection.

He reviewed up-gradation and repair work at Noraja Bhutta dyke, where breach filling

was underway at four points with heavy machinery.

The commissioner directed early completion of work to stop Sutlej water from entering

the motorway’s ponding area.

Later, he visited relief camps, reviewed facilities for flood-hit people, and met the

affected families.