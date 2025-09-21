Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Embankment, Reviews Relief Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Commissioner inspects embankment, reviews relief efforts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Aamir Karim Khan on Sunday inspected the old flood embankment

and affected motorway area in Jalalpur Pirwala.

He declared the old flood embankment safe and strong after a technical team’s inspection.

He reviewed up-gradation and repair work at Noraja Bhutta dyke, where breach filling

was underway at four points with heavy machinery.

The commissioner directed early completion of work to stop Sutlej water from entering

the motorway’s ponding area.

Later, he visited relief camps, reviewed facilities for flood-hit people, and met the

affected families.

Recent Stories

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

44 minutes ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League ..

Liverpool defeat Everton to extend Premier League lead

14 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outco ..

Saudi Crown Prince, French President discuss outcomes of High-level Internationa ..

15 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Re ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Dhannah in Al Dhafra Region, reviews ADNOC’s strate ..

16 hours ago
 UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World C ..

UAE rider Rashid Al Muhairi wins Endurance World Championship for Juniors in Rom ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan