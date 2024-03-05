Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Exam Centers

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inspects exam centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Faisalabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education Chairperson and Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to matriculation examination centers in the district on Tuesday.

She checked the record and sitting arrangements for candidates according to roll numbers.

She also checked arrangements for the provision of clean drinking water and adequate lighting in the rooms.

She directed ensuring transparency during the examination and ordered the invigilators to perform their duties honestly. She also reviewed security arrangements at the centers.

