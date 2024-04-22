Commissioner inspects examination centers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to examination centers for the annual intermediate examination-2024 here on Monday.

She inspected the examination process as well as facilities made for the candidates at Government Graduate College, Abdullahpur.

She inquired from the students about the behavior of the staff. She directed the superintendent to continue the process in a transparent and impartial manner and delivery and distribution of papers should be ensured as per the procedure decided by the board. The commissioner also urged for regular inspection of the centres.