Commissioner inspects facilities at General Hospital GM Abad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Ms. Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Abad and reprimanded the admin officer over dumping of scrap items in the open area of the hospital.

She ordered for immediate auction of the scarp material and improving the cleanliness and sanitary conditions in the hospital. She checked the duty roster and inspected presence of doctors and paramedical staff at their duty points.

She also checked record of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and warned that complaints relating to non-availability of medicines from the hospital would not be tolerated.

She also directed the Medical Superintendent (MD) of General Hospital to compile a comprehensive report about performance of the hospital staff and submit it to commissioner office at the earliest so that it could be forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office as the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his recent visit, had issued clear-cut direction for improving medical facilities in hospitals.