Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Facilities At General Hospital GM Abad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner inspects facilities at General Hospital GM Abad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Divisional Commissioner Ms. Silwat Saeed paid a surprise visit to Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Abad and reprimanded the admin officer over dumping of scrap items in the open area of the hospital.

She ordered for immediate auction of the scarp material and improving the cleanliness and sanitary conditions in the hospital. She checked the duty roster and inspected presence of doctors and paramedical staff at their duty points.

She also checked record of Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and warned that complaints relating to non-availability of medicines from the hospital would not be tolerated.

She also directed the Medical Superintendent (MD) of General Hospital to compile a comprehensive report about performance of the hospital staff and submit it to commissioner office at the earliest so that it could be forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office as the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his recent visit, had issued clear-cut direction for improving medical facilities in hospitals.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Visit From Government General Motors

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-e ..

Nawaz Sharif reaches Lahore after four-year self-exile in London

1 minute ago
 WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes i ..

WEF Young Global Leaders Annual Summit concludes in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches digital transformatio ..

Ministry of Finance launches digital transformation initiatives using metaverse ..

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam explains factors for losing match again ..

Babar Azam explains factors for losing match against Australia

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi directs TBHF to provide AED 30mn to Gaza

2 hours ago
 e&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX ..

E&amp; wraps up successful participation at GITEX Global 2023

2 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-ye ..

Nawaz Sharif touches down motherland after four-year long exile

3 hours ago
 A state of the art and modern Tourist Information ..

A state of the art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be establish ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation b ..

Pakistan, China decide to strengthen cooperation between mainstream media

4 hours ago
 PM, Palestinian President discuss current situatio ..

PM, Palestinian President discuss current situation in Palestine

4 hours ago
 Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at P ..

Passing Out Parade of Long Course Cadets Held at PMA

5 hours ago
 Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception o ..

Security tightened in Lahore for grant reception of Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan