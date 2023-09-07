Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Facilities At THQ, Hospital Gujar Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital Gujar Khan

Commissioner inspects facilities at THQ, hospital Gujar Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday along with Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali paid a detailed visit to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Gujar Khan to inspect facilities.

He visited various departments of the hospitals including Dental Ward, Dengue Ward, Emergency, OPD, Male and Female Ward, Children Ward, Medicine Room, and X-ray room.

Commissioner Rawalpindi interacted with the patients and their relatives and inquired about the treatment facilities and the behaviour of the medical staff.

He said that providing the best healthcare facilities to far-flung areas of the district was the Primary responsibility of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

He directed the hospital's administration to ensure the provision of medicines to the patients along with treatment facilities and improve the sanitation situation.

He said that there was no shortage of medical facilities in government hospitals but there was a need for better management, adding people associated with the medical profession should serve the suffering humanity with passion.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, and health department officials were also present.

