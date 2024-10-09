Commissioner Inspects Facilities In DHQ Hospital
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Malakand, Amjad Ali Khan on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Timargarha and inspected its various sections.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arif Khan and other officials.
Commissioner visited various sections of the hospital and inquired about facilities being provided to patients. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.
Later, he visited Centennial High school in Timargarha and met with teachers and students. He emphasized to conduct monthly tests and arrange literary programs to enhance capabilities of students
