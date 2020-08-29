Commissioner inspects flood relief camps in Chiniot

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja along with Pak army officer visited Chiniot district and inspected flood relief camps and other arrangements to deal with flood like situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja along with Pak army officer visited Chiniot district and inspected flood relief camps and other arrangements to deal with flood like situation.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Muhammad Riaz briefed the divisional commissioner and said that water flow in Chenab River at Chiniot was 264,000 cusec. He said the district administration has set up 9 flood relief camps in Chiniot where staff of Rescue-1122, Livestock, Health and other departments had been deputed to deal with any situation.

Ample stock of food, medicines and fodder is present in the floodrelief camps, he added.

