Commissioner inspects flyover, cardiology hospital construction

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction 47-Pul flyover and the Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital on Sunday.

During the visit, Executive Engineer Highways Farman Maken briefed the commissioner on the progress and expenditures of the flyover construction.

The commissioner ordered for completing the flyover within the stipulated timeframe while ensuring all safety measures are in place during construction. He also ordered for inclusion of beautification measures for the flyover and the repair and reconstruction of the sewer line from 47 Pul to Faisalabad Road as part of the project.

Jahanzeb Awan also reviewed the progress of construction work at the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital. Officials provided updates on the current development and the hospital's water supply arrangements.

Officials were present during the inspections, including Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority Head, Capt (retd) Shah Mir, Director Development Bilal Hassan, and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, along with other relevant authorities.