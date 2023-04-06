Close
Commissioner Inspects Free Flour Distribution Process

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inspects free flour distribution process

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti visited free flour distribution centres on Thursday and inspected the process of flour distribution under the special Ramazan package of the Punjab government.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui also accompanied him.

The officers reviewed free flour distribution process, flour stock, attendance and availability of the staff deployed at Grand City Banquet Khushab Road and Crown Palace, besides the security arrangements.

The commissioner met people and asked them about supply of the commodity to them. He said that as per directions of the Punjab caretaker chief minister, quota had been increased for providing free flour to citizens in Sargodha district, and now people would get two bags of flour at the same time.

He said that free flour was available 24 hours at four distribution points in the city, while at all centres, seating, shade and fans had been arranged for people.

Ajmal Bhatti said that more than 3.3 million bags of 10-kg free flour had been distributed among the deserving people so far. He said that free flour bags would be distributed among 1.5 million deserving families in the four districts till 25th of Ramazan while about 74% of deserving families got free flour until now.

The deputy commissioners of all districts were monitoring the flour distribution process themselves, he added.

The Regional Police Officer said that the police force had been increased to complete the free flour distribution process smoothly at the flour points.

