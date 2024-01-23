Commissioner Inspects Govt College Kohat For Election Preparation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Commissioner of Kohat Division, Muhammad Abid, along with Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, the Election Commissioner, and officers from other relevant departments, visited Government College Kohat on Tuesday
According to details from the Commissioner's Office, Commissioner of Kohat Division reviewed security measures, installation of CCTV cameras, parking arrangements, distribution of election materials, collection points for election
results, the district control room, and other preparations for the general election.
They also reviewed the ongoing training session for polling officers organized by the Election Commission of Pakistan at the Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school, Kohat.
The Commissioner of Kohat Division urged the staff to conduct impartial and transparent elections.
