Commissioner inspects healthcare, education facilities in Jalalpur Pirwala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Maryam Khan, along with DC Waseem Hamid Sandhu, inspected healthcare and education facilities

in Jalalpur Pirwala here on Tuesday.

The visit to Headquarters Hospital focused on evaluating the quality of medical services, availability of essential resources, and progress of ongoing development work.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala, Mirza Raheel Baig, provided a detailed briefing to the commissioner on the hospital’s operations, challenges, and future plans. The commissioner interacted with the patients to gather feedback on the services and checked the stock and management of medicines and reviewing patient records and ensuring that the hospital was meeting its commitment to providing free and accessible healthcare.

In a meeting with hospital administration, she emphasized the importance of timely completion of development projects, directing that all ongoing work be expedited to enhance the hospital’s infrastructure and capacity. She praised the efforts made by the hospital staff and assured them of continued support in improving healthcare facilities.

She stressed that providing quality healthcare services in tehsil areas is a top priority and facilities must be maintained to benefit the community effectively.

She highlighted that critical departments like gynecology, emergency, vaccination, and outpatient care are offering free-of-charge treatment, ensuring that the residents of Multan and surrounding areas receive essential medical services without financial burden.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu added that Assistant Commissioners have been instructed to perform daily inspections of healthcare facilities in their respective areas. Regular oversight will ensure that the standards of healthcare remain consistent and responsive to the needs of the people.

The Commissioner, along with DC Sandhu, toured a local school where they reviewed the state of educational facilities. They received a briefing on the improvements made in infrastructure and the resources allocated to enhance the learning environment. She reiterated the administration’s commitment to providing both quality healthcare and education, aiming to uplift the standard of living in Jalalpur Pirwala.