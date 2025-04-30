Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Healthcare Services At DHQ Hospital Khushab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner inspects healthcare services at DHQ Hospital Khushab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzab Awan on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khushab to inspect healthcare services and assess overall functioning of the hospital.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir. The commissioner was briefed by the chief executive officer (CEO) Health, medical superintendent (MS), and other officials concerned. He conducted a thorough inspection of various hospital departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency Ward, Laboratory, Pharmacy, and other key units.

Jahanzab Awan interacted directly with patients to understand their experience and the quality of services being offered. He listened to their complaints and suggestions and issued immediate instructions to the hospital administration to ensure optimal medical care and address patient grievances without delay.

The hospital management provided a comprehensive briefing, highlighting the availability of medicines, staffing levels of doctors and paramedics, daily patient turnout, and administrative operations.

The commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness of the facility, the supply of essential medicines, and the operational status of medical equipment, instructing improvements where necessary. He directed officials to further improve hospital performance through concrete steps and to resolve public complaints promptly and efficiently.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasised that providing quality healthcare in government hospitals is a top priority of the Punjab government. He reiterated that the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures to uplift the healthcare sector and that consistent monitoring is being carried out to raise service standards at the district level.

