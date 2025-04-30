Commissioner Inspects Healthcare Services At DHQ Hospital Khushab
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Jahanzab Awan on Wednesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Khushab to inspect healthcare services and assess overall functioning of the hospital.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwah Amir. The commissioner was briefed by the chief executive officer (CEO) Health, medical superintendent (MS), and other officials concerned. He conducted a thorough inspection of various hospital departments, including the Outpatient Department (OPD), Emergency Ward, Laboratory, Pharmacy, and other key units.
Jahanzab Awan interacted directly with patients to understand their experience and the quality of services being offered. He listened to their complaints and suggestions and issued immediate instructions to the hospital administration to ensure optimal medical care and address patient grievances without delay.
The hospital management provided a comprehensive briefing, highlighting the availability of medicines, staffing levels of doctors and paramedics, daily patient turnout, and administrative operations.
The commissioner also reviewed the cleanliness of the facility, the supply of essential medicines, and the operational status of medical equipment, instructing improvements where necessary. He directed officials to further improve hospital performance through concrete steps and to resolve public complaints promptly and efficiently.
Talking to the media on the occasion, Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasised that providing quality healthcare in government hospitals is a top priority of the Punjab government. He reiterated that the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures to uplift the healthcare sector and that consistent monitoring is being carried out to raise service standards at the district level.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine held, dairy farms sealed over dengue violations in ICT4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects healthcare services at DHQ Hospital Khushab4 minutes ago
-
Roundtable on “Pahalgam Attack and Indus Waters Treaty Suspension” calls for legal, strategic re ..4 minutes ago
-
All set to commemorate 'May Day' - International Laborers' day in AJK on Thursday5 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to discuss security-related issues14 minutes ago
-
Fesco completes 45 new feeders14 minutes ago
-
AST with OGDCL launched mobile eye surgery unit for remote communities14 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive launched in tehsil Sahiwal: AC15 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting for redressing Khairmato areas' issues15 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1,800 rotten eggs in Burewala15 minutes ago
-
Recent arrest of trained terrorist testifies India’s involvement in cross border terrorism: Expert ..24 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Jinnah Square underpass project in Islamabad25 minutes ago