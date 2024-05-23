Commissioner Inspects HFH's Revamping Work
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak with the Secretary of Community and Development Sohail Ashraf visited the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) on Thursday to review the physical progress of the ongoing revamping project at the hospital
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak with the Secretary of Community and Development Sohail Ashraf visited the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) on Thursday to review the physical progress of the ongoing revamping project at the hospital.
They visited different newly built wards of the old block, and waiting area and inspected the under-construction site of the new block.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Holy Family Hospital was being revamped on modern lines,adding the old block of the hospital was functional for treating patients after the completion of work while 92 per cent work of the new block had been finished.
Aamir directed the officials to complete the remaining work by June 30 according to the deadline given by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
He added that the provision of the best healthcare facilities to the residents was the priority of the government and citizens would avail the best treatment facilities at the HFH after completion. Khattak expressed hope that work would be completed before the deadline as labourers worked day and night to finish the work.
He informed that the up-gradation of 100 hospitals was underway across Punjab while funds had been provided to Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarters Hospital for revamping the hospitals.Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University, MS Holy Family Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Xen Building were also present.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb mis ..
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues1 minute ago
-
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps2 minutes ago
-
Advisor to PM seeks stakeholder consensus on social media regulation to curb misuse1 minute ago
-
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects1 minute ago
-
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death1 minute ago
-
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention1 minute ago
-
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road1 minute ago
-
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship12 minutes ago