RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak with the Secretary of Community and Development Sohail Ashraf visited the Holy Family Hospital(HFH) on Thursday to review the physical progress of the ongoing revamping project at the hospital.

They visited different newly built wards of the old block, and waiting area and inspected the under-construction site of the new block.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that Holy Family Hospital was being revamped on modern lines,adding the old block of the hospital was functional for treating patients after the completion of work while 92 per cent work of the new block had been finished.

Aamir directed the officials to complete the remaining work by June 30 according to the deadline given by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He added that the provision of the best healthcare facilities to the residents was the priority of the government and citizens would avail the best treatment facilities at the HFH after completion. Khattak expressed hope that work would be completed before the deadline as labourers worked day and night to finish the work.

He informed that the up-gradation of 100 hospitals was underway across Punjab while funds had been provided to Benazir Bhutto and District Headquarters Hospital for revamping the hospitals.Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University, MS Holy Family Dr Ijaz Ahmed, Xen Building were also present.