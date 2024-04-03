Commissioner Inspects IDC's Lab Services For Workers
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 11:33 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Commissioner of Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI) Rabia Aurangzeb accompanied by the medical advisors on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the lab services provided by Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) to its registered workers.
During the visit, various aspects of the laboratory procedures were discussed, aiming to ensure quality
services for the beneficiaries, said the Public Relation Officer of Chief Commissioner office Nouman Nazim
here.
Following the directives from the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, the purpose of
the visit was to assess the efficiency and quality of services provided to the registered workers under the Islamabad Employees Social Security Institution (IESSI).
During the inspection, key personnel from Islamabad Diagnostic Centre, including the laboratory manager
and pathologist, provided a detailed briefing to the Commissioner and the medical advisors.
They outlined
the procedures for conducting laboratory tests in adherence to international standards, utilizing cutting-edge equipment and technologies.
On the occasion, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the provision of healthcare facilities by IESSI. However, recognizing the importance of accessibility and convenience for the beneficiaries, it was decided that a collection point would be established at the IESSI office in the future. This initiative aims to streamline the process and provide additional services to the social workers, ensuring their healthcare needs are efficiently met.
The visit emphasized the significance of ensuring quality healthcare services for the registered workers of IESSI. By engaging directly with the service providers, Commissioner IESSI and the medical advisors demonstrated their commitment to improving the healthcare infrastructure and accessibility for the beneficiaries.
