Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Matriculation Supplementary Exam Centre

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner inspects matriculation supplementary exam centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited the Government Higher Secondary Girls school at Chowburji on Wednesday, which has been designated as a supplementary examination centre for matriculation students.

During his visit, the commissioner noted that 70 examination centres have been established across the board for the supplementary exams. He observed that the morning session featured the English (compulsory) paper and reviewed the lists of examinees, seating arrangements, and attendance sheets.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized a strict no-entry policy for unauthorized individuals at examination centers.

He confirmed that, following divisional administration directives, all authorized officers are conducting inspections of the centers. The commissioner also checked student attendance against the photographic roll number lists and ensured that classroom walls were clear of any unauthorized writing.

Additionally, Commissioner reviewed the attendance of the examination staff and issued a warning that any violations of the examination protocol would lead to strict action.

Related Topics

Lahore Student Visit Lead All Government

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

3 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

3 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan