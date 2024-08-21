Commissioner inspects matriculation supplementary exam centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited the Government Higher Secondary Girls school at Chowburji on Wednesday, which has been designated as a supplementary examination centre for matriculation students.

During his visit, the commissioner noted that 70 examination centres have been established across the board for the supplementary exams. He observed that the morning session featured the English (compulsory) paper and reviewed the lists of examinees, seating arrangements, and attendance sheets.

Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized a strict no-entry policy for unauthorized individuals at examination centers.

He confirmed that, following divisional administration directives, all authorized officers are conducting inspections of the centers. The commissioner also checked student attendance against the photographic roll number lists and ensured that classroom walls were clear of any unauthorized writing.

Additionally, Commissioner reviewed the attendance of the examination staff and issued a warning that any violations of the examination protocol would lead to strict action.