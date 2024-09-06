Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects MC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner inspects MC office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted a surprise visit to the Municipal Corporation (MC) office on Friday. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem accompanied him.

They inspected various sections of the office, checking the attendance and availability of officers and staff. Both officers inquired about official responsibilities of each employee. They also interacted with the public visiting the office to understand their issues and the level of cooperation from the staff. The commissioner directed the officers and staff to strictly adhere to office hours. Public complaints should be resolved on priority basis, he added.

The commissioner stressed the importance for transparency in every department of the office and warned of strict action if any employee was found involved in corruption or bribery.

Jahazeb Awan said, "Our Primary duty is to resolve public issues by utilising available resources and manpower responsibly. With a sense of service, we could significantly reduce problems and improve the public perception of government institutions."

He highlighted that by ensuring cleanliness of streets and neighborhoods, timely disposal of garbage, restoration of drainage systems, and provision of streetlights, the image of government institutions could be improved. Chief Officer MC Zoya Baloch gave a detailed briefing on various departments.

Related Topics

Corruption Visit Sargodha From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

2 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

4 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

4 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

5 hours ago
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

5 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

1 day ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan