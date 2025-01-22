Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Medical Facilities At Allied Hospital-II

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 07:37 PM

Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir, visited Allied Hospital II, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025)

They reviewed provision of slips to patients at the OPD registration desk and ordered for speedy services saying that patients should not have to wait in queues.

The officers also visited the Gynecology and Pediatrics wards and inquired about the treatment of patients and provision of medicines.

They also went to the emergency and accident departments and checked the facilities provided for the patients.

The Commissioner took a briefing on the up-gradation of the hospital and said that the remaining work of expansion of the hospital would also be completed.

The divisional and district administrations will provide full support in this regard, she said.

The commissioner directed the Medical Superintendent to give a comprehensive briefing about the revamping.

