Commissioner Inspects New Offices Of PERA, WASA, PHA

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan paid a surprise visit to the new offices of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), and Public Health Authority (PHA) on Monday.

During his visit to the PERA office, SDEO Abdul Jabbar Butt briefed the Commissioner that PERA has completed the deployment of 18 enforcement inspectors, bringing the total staff to 52 personnel.

He said that the government has provided two single-cabin vehicles and 18 motorcycles to facilitate the staff. "PERA will commence field operations on August 14, and all operations are expected to be fully functional by September", he added.

During his visit the WASA office, the Commissioner met with field workers and emphasized the importance of hard work and professional responsibility.

He directed the authorities to ensure safety measures for field staff and briefed them on the complaint cell's procedures. He said that WASA will begin its operational activities on August 15.

In PHA office, the PHA Director General briefed the Commissioner on future plans, office decoration, and budget details. The Commissioner inspected the PHA nursery, where 15,000 plants are being prepared under a three-year plan to enhance the city's beauty and environmental quality.

The Commissioner said that WASA, PERA, and PHA are crucial initiatives by the incumbent government, and these institutions will play a vital role in improving public facilities in Sargodha.

He emphasized the importance of teamwork in delivering quality services to citizens.

