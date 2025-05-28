Commissioner inspects ongoing anti-polio drive

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) On the third day of the anti-polio campaign, Commissioner, Mutasim Billah on Wednesday inspected the polio teams in different areas of district.

Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram was accompanied the commissioner.

The commissioner checked the attendance, tele-sheet of the polio teams and inquired about their problems during the drive.

The deputy commissioner appleade people the to cooperate fully with the polio teams to make sure vaccination to their children so they could be saved from lifelong disability.

