Commissioner Inspects Ongoing Construction Work Of Govt College For Girls:

Published March 30, 2023 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti on Thursday inspected the ongoing under construction work of Government Associate College for Girls 49 NB and Public Park Chak no 47 NB.

Director Development Bilal Hasan, Director Colleges Sarfraz Gujjar and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid Imran, besides other concerned officers were accompanied with him.

The Commissioner directed that this year's ongoing funds should be spent in a transparent manner for ongoing projects, while there would be no compromise on quality.

He directed the officers of the buildings department, Roads and Public Health Engineering to continue continuous monitoring of the ongoing development projects while the wastage of public tax money would not be tolerated.

