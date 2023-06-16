Commissioner inspects ongoing construction work of Storm Drain

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Friday visited the newly constructed storm Rain Drain meant for dewatering rain water accumulating in city areas and inspected the ongoing construction work scheduled to be completed by July 15, 2023

Commissioner instructed officials concerned to finalize the work of Storm Drain at the earliest as the weather department has forecast for monsoon rains.

Commissioner stressed the officials to cover the area where drain work is completed and also instructed to take steps for beautification at zero point.

On the occasion briefing the Commissioner, XEN Irrigation Shan Mallah said that the construction work of Storm Water Drain is at its last stage with the cooperation of the World Bank and is scheduled to complete by July 15, 2023.

He said that Storm Water drain would drain out rainwater from Nawabshah city area and it would be released into the saline nullah.

