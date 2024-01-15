Commissioner inspects ongoing lining work of Nasrat Cannal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider and Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind visited the RD-249 site of Nasrat Canal near 68 Mile and inspected the lining work of the Cross Regulator.

On the occasion, XEN Irrigation Nasrat Division Atta Muhammad Chajro and NESPAD consultant briefed them about the regulator's ongoing lining work.

XEN informed that during the canal closure period the work of silt cleaning, necessary repairs and lining work was initiated to bring improvement in water flow.

He said that the regulator lining work would be completed by 26 January and water would be released in the canal for growers after canal closure.

The commissioner expressed his satisfaction over the lining work and hoped that the better flow of canal water would enhance the agricultural output in the area.

