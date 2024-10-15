Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Performance Of Various Departments

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner inspects performance of various departments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program Awami Agenda, visited civil dispensaries, animal husbandry, basic health units and schools in different areas of Kohat District along-with the authorities concerned of the respective departments.

On this occasion, he reviewed various activities under the Awami Agenda program and while inspecting the attendance of the staff concerned also reviewed the cleanliness conditions and the services being provided to the general public and issued necessary instructions in this regard.

Commissioner Kohat praised the official concerned for their good performance while reprimanded some for poor performance.

He also ordered action against 8 officials for absence and lethargy.

Motasim Billah on this occasion said that the performance of government departments and institutions has been improved manifold with the Awami Agenda program launched by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and there will be further improvements with the passage of time.

Commissioner Kohat’s actions were widely welcomed and appreciated as due to his frequent visits, if actions have been taken on the one hand for poor performance, on the other hand, good performance has also been encouraged and awarded.

APP/vak

