Commissioner Inspects Performance Of Various Institutions

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Commissioner inspects performance of various institutions

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah along-with the Deputy Commissioner Karak Shakeel Ahmad Jan under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Program Awami Agenda, visited various hospitals, Rescue 1122 office, control room and central area of the city last night and inspected their performance.

The Regional Information Office said on Tuesday that on this occasion, he ordered disciplinary action against many employees of the Health and Local Government Department for poor performance, while praising the overall performance of many employees and Rescue 1122 Karak. Commissioner Kohat also gave directions for further improvement in service delivery.

The relatives of the patients in the hospital appreciated the administrative officers for inquiring about their health at midnight and ensuring treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Kohat along-with Deputy Commissioner Kohat also visited the Welfare Home Kohat where he was given a detailed briefing by the authorities concerned about the activities and services of the Welfare Home.

Commissioner Kohat and Deputy Commissioner Kohat deeply reviewed the services and facilities provided to the orphans. He directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps to improve the quality of life of the orphans. Commissioner Kohat and Deputy Commissioner Kohat also met the children of Sweet Home and promised to provide all possible facilities for their wellbeing.

Their care and love put smiles on the faces of the children that showed that the government functionaries are serious about the welfare of the children.

