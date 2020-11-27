UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inspects PICIIP Projects

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner inspects PICIIP projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah inspected the ongoing development projects under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) in Sialkot City on Friday.

He told the media that to enhance the capacity of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company, machinery worth $0.8 million including 24 mini-tippers, 15 mobile dewatering systems, eight chain-arm-roll trucks and 30 containers and a wheel excavator had been provided.

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme Infrastructure Engineer Ghulam Murtaza said that up-gradation and renovation work of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Abdul Hakim Park, Children and Ladies Park and Sialkot Qilla Park in Sialkot City was being completed with Rs 308 million.

The project also includes a multipurpose hall, which is being constructed along Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, he added.

He said that work on replacement of sewerage lines and water supply projects of Sialkot city was being started soon with Rs 5.2 billion. He said that a waste water treatment plant at the cost of Rs 2 billion was also being set up in Sialkot for which the contract would be awarded till Dec 31.

More Stories From Pakistan

