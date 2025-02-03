Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Polio Vaccination Centre At General Bus Stand

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 06:03 PM

Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the lorry Adda to review the performance of the teams in the five-day anti-polio campaign and also checked the teams vaccinating children there

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the lorry Adda to review the performance of the teams in the five-day anti-polio campaign and also checked the teams vaccinating children there.

The Commissioner reviewed the teams’ performance on the first day, the micro plan and directed that children should be vaccinated under the micro plan and it should be ensured that no child under the age of five years is left out of the polio vaccination program. On this occasion, CO Health Dr. Sara Safdar apprised him of the statistics on polio vaccination of children and said that 3,332 teams have been formed across the district to vaccinate 709,266 children, including 89 transit teams.

She further said that three teams have been deployed at the lorry Adda, which are administering drops to children up to five years of age in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm by going to every incoming and outgoing vehicle. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also inspected the waiting room and park of the lorry Adda. He took information from the passengers about the facilities available. He directed to further improve the cleanliness of the general bus stand and keep the LEDs of the waiting room functional at all times. ADCG Umar Farooq, CO Health Dr. Saar Safdar and AC Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at ..

Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand

3 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE launches national table tenni ..

Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..

22 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more poin ..

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,510 more points

9 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..

36 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting ..

Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

36 minutes ago
 DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

51 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

1 hour ago
 Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic c ..

Palestinian presidency accuses Israel of 'ethnic cleansing' in West Bank

5 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

2 hours ago
 Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: da ..

Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%: data

5 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%

Eurozone inflation edges up in January to 2.5%

5 minutes ago
 UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan