Commissioner inspects polio vaccination centre at general bus stand

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan visited the lorry Adda to review the performance of the teams in the five-day anti-polio campaign and also checked the teams vaccinating children there.

The Commissioner reviewed the teams’ performance on the first day, the micro plan and directed that children should be vaccinated under the micro plan and it should be ensured that no child under the age of five years is left out of the polio vaccination program. On this occasion, CO Health Dr. Sara Safdar apprised him of the statistics on polio vaccination of children and said that 3,332 teams have been formed across the district to vaccinate 709,266 children, including 89 transit teams.

She further said that three teams have been deployed at the lorry Adda, which are administering drops to children up to five years of age in two shifts from 8 am to 8 pm by going to every incoming and outgoing vehicle. Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan also inspected the waiting room and park of the lorry Adda. He took information from the passengers about the facilities available. He directed to further improve the cleanliness of the general bus stand and keep the LEDs of the waiting room functional at all times. ADCG Umar Farooq, CO Health Dr. Saar Safdar and AC Sargodha Syed Asad Abbas Shirazi were also present on the occasion.