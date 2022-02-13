UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inspects Polling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar Sunday visited the ongoing elections process in Bannu and Lakki Marwat in connection with the re-polling of local government elections.

He visited the male and female polling stations of Bakakhel, Jani Khel and Lakki Marwat district of Bannu sub-division.

He directed the polling staff and police to conduct the process with a fully transparent manner and maintain law and order situation.

On which the staff deployed by the Election Commission assured that the elections would continue in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that in case of any untoward incident anyone can contact the District and Divisional Control Room where vigilant staff is present at all times till the peaceful completion of the elections process.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai appreciated the performance of the EC staff and law enforcement agencies including Election Commission, Divisional and District Administration and Police Department in conducting the elections in a peaceful manner.

Commissioner said that he and DIG Bannu were present at the polling station of Jani Khel area where polling in male and women's polling stations was going on peacefully and this is the result of the joint strategy and efforts of the Divisional, District Administration and the Police Department.

He asked the people to cast their votes so that a good impression of Bannu division would emerge and the democratic process should further strengthen.

>